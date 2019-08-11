Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Nomura

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Nomura from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of IBP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 147,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,266. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 30,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,935 shares in the company, valued at $12,292,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,457 shares of company stock worth $6,307,749 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

