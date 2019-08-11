Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,644,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,697.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

