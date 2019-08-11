Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given a $149.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.02 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of ICPT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,206. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,572.61% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

