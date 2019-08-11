Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Posts Earnings Results

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,901. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Intermolecular has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital cut Intermolecular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

