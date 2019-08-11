International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.54. 1,197,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,382. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

