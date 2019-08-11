International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

IFF opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

