INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

INTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 106,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.63. INTL Fcstone has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

INTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.