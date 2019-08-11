Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,919 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

