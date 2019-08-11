Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.25 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

IRET stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $800.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

