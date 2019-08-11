IQ.cash Market Capitalization Hits $30,771.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $30,771.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00262490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.01266187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

