IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

IRIX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 27.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

