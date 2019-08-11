iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,389 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,596,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 361,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,758. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $95.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64.

