iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,111,000 after acquiring an additional 944,628 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,099,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,002,000 after acquiring an additional 275,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,104,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170,517. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

