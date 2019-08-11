iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $116.53

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and traded as low as $118.42. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 1,023 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.57.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.