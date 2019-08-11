iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,541,000 after purchasing an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,210,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 154,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 779,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

