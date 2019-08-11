iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,621. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

