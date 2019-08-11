IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.

Shares of NYSE ITP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 52,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.30.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

