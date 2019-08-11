J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.69. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 8,234,025 shares trading hands.

JCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel bought 223,419 shares of J C Penney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 4,841.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,804 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 83.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,534 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 400.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,498 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 333,256 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

