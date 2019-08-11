Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Antares Pharma Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.21 million, a P/E ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

