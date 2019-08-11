Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s 7th Largest Position

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $347.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

