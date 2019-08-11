JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,363,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $264,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

