JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,125.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,995.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,988.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,066.00.

BKNG stock traded down $23.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,917.69. 366,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,886.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 197,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Booking by 7,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after buying an additional 173,264 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

