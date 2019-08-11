JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLPHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CLP in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded CLP from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. CLP has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CLP’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.