Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.54.

KALA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,273. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $152,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

