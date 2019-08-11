Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx +2% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.19 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.34.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,469,096,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

