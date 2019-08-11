Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2404-11.2404 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.19 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20 to $1.22 EPS.

KDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,809. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.34.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 11,110,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $309,086,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

