KeyCorp Raises Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $192.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.23.

NYSE LH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 441,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,155. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,189. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

