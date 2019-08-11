Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 80,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.62. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Dale A. Thatcher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $285,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.