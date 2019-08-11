Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Down 5.5%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.83, 1,842,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,143,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

