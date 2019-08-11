Kolion Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $893,902.00 and approximately $51,233.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kolion has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Kolion token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00007833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00264450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.01291531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00096334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077. The official website for Kolion is kolionovo.org.

Kolion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

