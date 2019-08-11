Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Komatsu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. Komatsu has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $31.26.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.