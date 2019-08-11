Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 67.79% and a negative net margin of 132.18%.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 468,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,955. Kopin has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $90.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kopin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kopin by 10.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

