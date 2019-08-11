Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY19 guidance to $3.27-3.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 109,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,925. Koppers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market cap of $577.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 8,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $251,477.64. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 194,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,311.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Koppers by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Koppers by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Koppers by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

