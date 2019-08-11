Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-3.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.86. 109,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43. Koppers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $577.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 29,740 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $886,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

