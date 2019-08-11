Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 19,399,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,009. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

