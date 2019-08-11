Krios Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.62 million and $26,748.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.01268223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios' total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,667,549 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

