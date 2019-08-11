Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.61.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 8,093,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,038,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,586,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.