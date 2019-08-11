KZ Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $544.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $32,873.00 and $544.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 136.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

