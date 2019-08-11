Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.16 ($69.96).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS stock opened at €53.74 ($62.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.09. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a fifty-two week high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.