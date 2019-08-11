Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $257.75.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

