Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

LPI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LPI remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,362. The company has a market capitalization of $638.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

