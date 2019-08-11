LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.75 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 719,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 276,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $942,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,362. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

