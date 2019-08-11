LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BTIG Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of LGIH opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares in the company, valued at $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

