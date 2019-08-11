Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.93. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

