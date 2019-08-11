Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,039,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,523,000 after buying an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,106,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,288,000 after buying an additional 519,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,773,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,031. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

