Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 770 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PPL by 428.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,178,000 after purchasing an additional 808,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL by 20.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,330,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,461,000 after purchasing an additional 734,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,203. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.