Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,215 Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aphria by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 982,671 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aphria by 333.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on APHA shares. CIBC lowered shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,429. Aphria Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.