Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3,680.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 634,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 48.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 101,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of BEN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,917. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

