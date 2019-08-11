Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-760 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCUT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 5,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,430. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. bought 44,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $422,769.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,078 shares of company stock worth $1,070,309. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

