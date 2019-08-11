Limitless Earth (LON:LME) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

Limitless Earth Plc (LON:LME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13), with a volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and a P/E ratio of -48.25.

About Limitless Earth (LON:LME)

Limitless Earth plc is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in all stages of development and sectors that benefit significantly from demographic change. The firm invests principally, but not exclusively, in such sectors. It invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Limitless Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limitless Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.